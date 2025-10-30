Previous
gotcha by aecasey
Photo 4773

gotcha

Granddaughters visited this afternoon. This one always makes the goofiest faces when I try to get a photo. She made the face, but I managed to get my shot just after. I actually got a normal expression!
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JudyC ace
What a cutie!
November 1st, 2025  
Annie D ace
Beautiful :)
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact