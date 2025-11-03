Previous
autumn refracted by aecasey
Photo 4777

autumn refracted

Had the crystal ball out last week for something. Whatever it was, it didn't work. However, OWO challenge of the day is "refraction," so I gave it another go. Fortunately, oldest had arranged some autumn gourds, which flipped rather nicely.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact