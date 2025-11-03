Sign up
Photo 4777
autumn refracted
Had the crystal ball out last week for something. Whatever it was, it didn't work. However, OWO challenge of the day is "refraction," so I gave it another go. Fortunately, oldest had arranged some autumn gourds, which flipped rather nicely.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
3rd November 2025 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
autumn
,
gourds
,
refraction
,
crystal ball
,
owo-8
