standing alone by aecasey
standing alone

For owo landscape. Had to run to town for pet meds and took a side trip up the canyon to see this lone tree growing out of the edge of the swale.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1309% complete

Jennifer ace
Fab pic and edit
November 8th, 2025  
