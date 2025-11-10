Previous
a few left by aecasey
Despite the winds, there are still a few milkweed seeds left in a few pods around the yard. We will see how long they stay. More wind in the forecast.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

*lynn ace
great clarity and details
November 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful details, textures
November 13th, 2025  
narayani ace
Amazing focus!
November 13th, 2025  
