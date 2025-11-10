Sign up
Previous
Photo 4784
a few left
Despite the winds, there are still a few milkweed seeds left in a few pods around the yard. We will see how long they stay. More wind in the forecast.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5226
photos
200
followers
159
following
1310% complete
View this month »
4784
365
Canon EOS 90D
9th November 2025 11:13am
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
seeds
,
milkweed
*lynn
ace
great clarity and details
November 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful details, textures
November 13th, 2025
narayani
ace
Amazing focus!
November 13th, 2025
