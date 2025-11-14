Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4788
a guiding hand
A bit of hands on instruction from grandpa.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5232
photos
200
followers
159
following
1311% complete
View this month »
4781
4782
4783
4784
4785
4786
4787
4788
Latest from all albums
4783
4784
4785
443
444
4786
4787
4788
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
13th November 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
bw
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Annie D
ace
What a beautiful and precious image :)
November 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close