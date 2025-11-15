Previous
farewell fall by aecasey
Photo 4789

farewell fall

I've left what is left of the black-eyed susans for frozen bubble pictures this winter. Found this one that had some color and petals left. Looks like we've come to the end of autumn.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1312% complete

