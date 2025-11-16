Previous
fall flax by aecasey
fall flax

We continue to have pleasantly warm temperatures. Warm enough, it seems, that the little flax are still flowering. Just one or two dots of blue, but still ... it's mid-November!
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

ace
@aecasey
