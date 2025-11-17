Sign up
Previous
Photo 4791
the eye
Andrew-Bede Allsop challenged me to do a close up horse portrait this week. Visited the working horses this morning and managed to get in a few shots. Can't resist an eye close up. Love those eyelashes.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th November 2025 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
horse
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-694
April
ace
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
... First up close horse portrait. A few more to follow.
November 20th, 2025
