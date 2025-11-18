Previous
breezy by aecasey
breezy

Bit of a breeze while I was visiting the horses. Though manes and tales are trimmed up, they were still blowing in the wind.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April ace
Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop another horse shot for my challenge. I've not photographed this horse before. He was both a bit curious and a bit timid.
November 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Love the way you've composed this
November 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful!!
November 20th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lovely shot!
November 20th, 2025  
