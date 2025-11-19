Sign up
Photo 4793
friendly
This fellow was quite friendly. His buddies are down there, peeking at me. Last horse picture. Apple (you've seen her before .. she's the white mare I like to photograph) was there, but she was too busy munching hay to pose.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5237
photos
200
followers
159
following
1313% complete
View this month »
4786
4787
4788
4789
4790
4791
4792
4793
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th November 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-694
April
ace
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
final horse shot for my challenge
November 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
November 21st, 2025
