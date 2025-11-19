Previous
friendly by aecasey
Photo 4793

friendly

This fellow was quite friendly. His buddies are down there, peeking at me. Last horse picture. Apple (you've seen her before .. she's the white mare I like to photograph) was there, but she was too busy munching hay to pose.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop final horse shot for my challenge
November 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact