Photo 4798
not cold enough
It was calm. It was sunny. I thought it was cold. Not cold enough. Oh well ... lovely light and starburst.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5243
photos
200
followers
159
following
1314% complete
4
365
Canon EOS 90D
27th November 2025 8:20am
macro
bubble
starburst
