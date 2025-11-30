Sign up
Photo 4802
it's cold again
Actually taken Dec 1, but posted for November, because I really did try to get a frozen bubble this weekend. It was plenty cold, but there was no sun and lots of wind. Still, I wanted to remember November went out even colder than when it came in.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5247
photos
200
followers
161
following
1315% complete
4796
4797
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st December 2025 8:37am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
GaryW
These are always fascinating to see. Our temperatures rarely get cold enough to try this.
December 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Amazingly beautiful!
December 2nd, 2025
