it's cold again by aecasey
Photo 4802

it's cold again

Actually taken Dec 1, but posted for November, because I really did try to get a frozen bubble this weekend. It was plenty cold, but there was no sun and lots of wind. Still, I wanted to remember November went out even colder than when it came in.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
GaryW
These are always fascinating to see. Our temperatures rarely get cold enough to try this.
December 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Amazingly beautiful!
December 2nd, 2025  
