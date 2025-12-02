Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4804
afternoon at home
Mats challenged me to use the theme "at home" this week. Hot tea, tea biscuits, and my kindle always make me feel at home.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5248
photos
200
followers
161
following
1316% complete
View this month »
4797
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th December 2025 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bokeh
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-696
April
ace
Mats
@matsonnestam
First attempt at using the theme "at home."
December 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Cosy and beautiful bokeh!
December 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close