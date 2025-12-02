Previous
afternoon at home by aecasey
afternoon at home

Mats challenged me to use the theme "at home" this week. Hot tea, tea biscuits, and my kindle always make me feel at home.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Mats @matsonnestam First attempt at using the theme "at home."
December 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Cosy and beautiful bokeh!
December 5th, 2025  
