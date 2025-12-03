Previous
kick off your boots by aecasey
Photo 4805

kick off your boots

Another for my challenge theme of "at home." It seems that boots just come off better if you are sitting in the easy chair.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
Mats @matsonnestam Another for my challenge of "at home."
December 6th, 2025  
Mats ace
Cool, those boots seem made for walking :)
December 6th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Fabulous boots……they work hard!
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact