Previous
Photo 4807
under the tree
He loves the tree, especially the tinsel which I find pulled across the floor every morning. At least he hasn't been able to reach any ornaments yet.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5251
photos
200
followers
161
following
1316% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th December 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
cat
,
april-pets
