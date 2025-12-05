Previous
under the tree by aecasey
Photo 4807

under the tree

He loves the tree, especially the tinsel which I find pulled across the floor every morning. At least he hasn't been able to reach any ornaments yet.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
