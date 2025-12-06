Sign up
Photo 4808
outdoor ornaments
Youngest likes to hang a few ornaments around the deck. She's been waiting for a nice day. I decided today was that day, and tossed them in the yard for her to sort through.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
ornament
,
holidays
,
prnaments
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous decorations
December 8th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice!
December 8th, 2025
