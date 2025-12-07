Previous
dill droplets by aecasey
dill droplets

Light frost this morning. As soon as the sun came out, I went out too. Didn't do well with frost images, but the frost quickly melted, and the water droplets made for some wonderful natural bokeh.
Lynne
Love this. Very cool.
December 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very elegant.
December 9th, 2025  
