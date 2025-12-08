Previous
bauble by aecasey
Photo 4811

bauble

'Tis the season for ornaments and a bit of holiday fun. My little Lego photographer has a broken hand! While it's healing, he tried to get a nice shot from a different angle.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1318% complete

Photo Details

GaryW
This is spectacular! I love Legos!
December 12th, 2025  
