frosted bubble by aecasey
frosted bubble

I was so surprised to find a few of the frozen bubbles had lasted overnight and were covered in frost. I can't believe they were that well protected and sturdy.
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
amyK ace
Truly amazing
December 18th, 2025  
