it's mine! by aecasey
Photo 4819

it's mine!

He wanted to help with wrapping gifts. Found a bit of ribbon he laid claim to.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

@aecasey
JackieR ace
Such a cutie
December 18th, 2025  
