sleeping sam by aecasey
sleeping sam

Sam is usually quite alert and ready to visit whenever I'm in the yard. Guess the sun and cozy spot were just too nice to bother waking up.
18th December 2025

ace
aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
JackieR ace
What a handsome lad
December 27th, 2025  
