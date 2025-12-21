Previous
sunrise by aecasey
sunrise

Such beautiful pinks this morning. I don't do sunrise, but it's so late right now I couldn't resist.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning and artistic.
December 24th, 2025  
