Photo 4828
Christmas lights
Christmas tree bokeh ... 'tis the season
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5276
photos
200
followers
163
following
1323% complete
4823
4824
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th December 2025 6:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
bokeh
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
December 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colours.
December 30th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Beautiful!
December 30th, 2025
