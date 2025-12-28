Sign up
Previous
Photo 4828
farm fresh
Just the eggs .... Youngest son and his family are visiting her parents this weekend, so I am watching the dogs, cats, and chickens. Perk of the job.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5274
photos
200
followers
163
following
1322% complete
4821
4822
4823
4824
4825
4826
4827
4828
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th December 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggs
,
breakfast
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful dimple photo!
December 28th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
I like the composition and focus on this homely shot
December 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Yummy composition
December 28th, 2025
