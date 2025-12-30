Sign up
Photo 4831
abandoned
Mat challenged me to select one of the "you still got time" challenges in the weekly sh-t list. Scenes of the road are in that section. It was shopping day, so took the opportunity to get a picture or two along the highway.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
11
10
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5278
photos
200
followers
163
following
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
4831
4832
Views
35
Comments 11
11
Fav's
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th December 2025 10:46am
april-get-pushed
,
scenesoftheroad-81
,
get-puhsed-700
April
ace
Mats
@matsonnestam
One for "scenes along the road."
December 31st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous image!
December 31st, 2025
haskar
ace
A wonderful b&w capture.
December 31st, 2025
eDorre
ace
Excellent
December 31st, 2025
Mats
ace
Wow!
December 31st, 2025
Kathy
ace
I often wish I could stop and take photos of abandoned buildings like this. I like this.
December 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous image, composition
December 31st, 2025
Louise & Ken
Such a beautiful "hint of sepia" making this lie an "Old American West" image!
January 1st, 2026
narayani
ace
Nice image
January 1st, 2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful scene and capture.
January 1st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yesssss! ❇️❇️❇️
January 2nd, 2026
