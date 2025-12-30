Previous
abandoned by aecasey
abandoned

abandoned

Mat challenged me to select one of the "you still got time" challenges in the weekly sh-t list. Scenes of the road are in that section. It was shopping day, so took the opportunity to get a picture or two along the highway.
30th December 2025

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April
Mats @matsonnestam One for "scenes along the road."
December 31st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous image!
December 31st, 2025  
haskar ace
A wonderful b&w capture.
December 31st, 2025  
eDorre ace
Excellent
December 31st, 2025  
Mats ace
Wow!
December 31st, 2025  
Kathy ace
I often wish I could stop and take photos of abandoned buildings like this. I like this.
December 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous image, composition
December 31st, 2025  
Louise & Ken
Such a beautiful "hint of sepia" making this lie an "Old American West" image!
January 1st, 2026  
narayani ace
Nice image
January 1st, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful scene and capture.
January 1st, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
yesssss! ❇️❇️❇️
January 2nd, 2026  
