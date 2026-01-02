Sign up
Previous
Photo 4834
hydrant
Struggling for inspiration. Wandered through the windbreaks, said hello to the cats, and settled by the water hydrant. Hydrant it is.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5280
photos
201
followers
163
following
1324% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th January 2026 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
rust
,
hydrant
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the color coordinated background bokeh
January 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat rusty textures
January 5th, 2026
