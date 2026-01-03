Sign up
Previous
Photo 4835
same hydrant
Very few birds ... everything is brown and bare ... so it's still the hydrant.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1324% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th January 2026 12:03pm
Tags
macro
hydrant
Diana
ace
Such wonderful clarity.
January 5th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Quite lovely. Great light.
January 5th, 2026
