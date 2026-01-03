Previous
same hydrant by aecasey
Photo 4835

same hydrant

Very few birds ... everything is brown and bare ... so it's still the hydrant.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such wonderful clarity.
January 5th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Quite lovely. Great light.
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact