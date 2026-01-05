Previous
tumbleweed by aecasey
Photo 4837

tumbleweed

It's hard being a nature photographer at this time of year. No snow. Lots of wind. Winter feels so barren and desolate this year.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

JackieR ace
Beautifully Michael Kenna-ish
January 12th, 2026  
