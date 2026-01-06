Previous
golden eagle by aecasey
golden eagle

#3 of the suggestions was to learn something new using a new technology or a new piece of gear you've never used before. Oddly enough, I just replaced my old 70-300 zoom lens with a 70-200 which arrived yesterday. My old zoom lens had taken some bad falls, and just wasn't working as well as it used to. Along with the lens I bought a 2x extender to give it some extra reach, because I like bird and wildlife photography. I've used extension tubes with my macro lenses. They move the lens further from the sensor, magnifying the subject. An extender, though, has glass to increase the focal length. It's not hard to use. It does, though, require more light than just the lens itself, and it really closed down my f-stop. But look! I got this eagle way out in the field! This may not be exactly what the video was suggesting, as it's not a huge learning curve, but a new zoom lens with an extender does provide a bit of a learning curve.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Francoise ace
I feel like I can see the wind in this.
January 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 8th, 2026  
