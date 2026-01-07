Previous
name challenge by aecasey
name challenge

Andrew Bede-Allsop challenged me to look at a video Chris of Pal2Tech and choose any one of his five suggestions as my weekly challenge. The first suggestion was to find and photograph shapes of letters to spell my first name. I used my macro lens, and photographed some shapes found on my bookshelf to spell April. The "r" is a bit wonky, but years ago my sister created a catalogue of letter shapes she had found, so I know a bit of wonkiness is just part of finding letter shapes in things around us.
April

ace
@aecasey
April ace
Andrew Bede-Allsop @allsop ... Bit of fun looking for letter shapes around me.
January 7th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well done!
January 7th, 2026  
JackieR ace
that is amazing April, nailed the challenge
January 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
Well done very clever
January 7th, 2026  
