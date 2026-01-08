Previous
smudge nap by aecasey
Photo 4840

smudge nap

Nothing like a cushion on the kitchen chairs to invite mid-morning cat naps.
ace
@aecasey
Nada ace
Awww.. sweet.
January 18th, 2026  
StinaLJ
🐱❤️🐱
January 18th, 2026  
