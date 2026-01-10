Previous
Next
sorting by aecasey
Photo 4841

sorting

Getting ready to move cattle to corn stalks. They sorted off all the red steers and put them back in the pens. Only the blacks are going with this group.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact