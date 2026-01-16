Sign up
Photo 4847
droplet patterns
Backfilling with another from my play with droplets on glass. I really like how the simple patterns and colors really pop the droplets with the refractions.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd January 2026 2:41pm
Tags
macro
,
pattern
,
droplets
Dave
ace
Very cool abstract
January 24th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Nice geometric patterns. Well done.
January 24th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so fun!
January 24th, 2026
