droplet patterns by aecasey
Photo 4847

droplet patterns

Backfilling with another from my play with droplets on glass. I really like how the simple patterns and colors really pop the droplets with the refractions.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Dave ace
Very cool abstract
January 24th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Nice geometric patterns. Well done.
January 24th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's so fun!
January 24th, 2026  
