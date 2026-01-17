Sign up
Photo 4847
droplets
The weather is horrid. Vicious winds, cold temperatures ... so huddled inside playing with water droplets.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
macro
,
abstract
,
droplet
Corinne C
ace
This is magical
January 20th, 2026
