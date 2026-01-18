Sign up
Previous
Photo 4848
folds and bokeh
Not sure what the light was doing, because I could not replicate this shot. I liked the weirdly shimmery abstract look of the folds.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
4
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5294
photos
201
followers
162
following
1328% complete
4841
4842
4843
4844
4845
4846
4847
4848
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th January 2026 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
bokeh
gloria jones
ace
So cool.
January 20th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful image.
January 20th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic!
January 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a brilliant one off
January 20th, 2026
