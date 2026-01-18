Previous
folds and bokeh by aecasey
folds and bokeh

Not sure what the light was doing, because I could not replicate this shot. I liked the weirdly shimmery abstract look of the folds.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
gloria jones ace
So cool.
January 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful image.
January 20th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic!
January 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a brilliant one off
January 20th, 2026  
