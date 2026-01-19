Sign up
Photo 4851
twofer
Love catching these old ladies in the sunshine. I know the one looks rather grumpy and mean, but she's really a sweetie.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
3
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5309
photos
198
followers
159
following
1332% complete
View this month »
4855
4856
4857
4858
4859
4860
4861
4862
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
31st January 2026 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
cats
,
april-pets
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such gorgeous old ladies!
February 2nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
How many moggies do you have??
These are lovely
February 2nd, 2026
Diana
ace
They are beautiful and look great in the sunshine.
February 2nd, 2026
These are lovely