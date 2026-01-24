Sign up
Photo 4853
it's cold!
We missed the big storm, but we got the Arctic cold. It's almost too cold for frozen bubbles, but when I went out to see what they would do, I couldn't resist staying out awhile for my January frozen bubble images.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5300
photos
200
followers
161
following
1329% complete
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th January 2026 9:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro
,
bubble
,
crystals
,
frozen bubble
