Previous
Photo 4854
can't resist
It's still cold enough, and calm enough, and sunny enough. Just can't resist.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Canon EOS 90D
Tags
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
narayani
ace
I'm glad you can't! I love seeing these 🤩
January 26th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
January 26th, 2026
