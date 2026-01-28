Sign up
Previous
Photo 4858
post
Our winds have been so horrible this year that all the fenceposts and fence lines are sporting a variety of dried corn leaves blown from the fields. It's really rather amusing to see shaggy fence lines. Great evening light on this accumulation.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th January 2026 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
post
,
leaves
,
fence post
,
corn leaves
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely textures.
January 30th, 2026
