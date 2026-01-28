Previous
Our winds have been so horrible this year that all the fenceposts and fence lines are sporting a variety of dried corn leaves blown from the fields. It's really rather amusing to see shaggy fence lines. Great evening light on this accumulation.
28th January 2026

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely textures.
January 30th, 2026  
