Photo 4860
gotcha
She tries to lure me in with a smile which will instantaneously turn into a goofy face. She was really disappointed I was quick enough to catch the smile.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5309
photos
198
followers
159
following
1332% complete
4855
4856
4857
4858
4859
4860
4861
4862
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th January 2026 3:23pm
Tags
smile
,
april-granddaughters
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful girl.
February 2nd, 2026
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful
February 2nd, 2026
Diana
ace
She is gorgeous!
February 2nd, 2026
