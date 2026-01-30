Sign up
Photo 4859
cards
Granddaughters visited for a bit this afternoon. It's nice they enjoy games, particularly cards. Lots of excitement and visiting.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
april-granddaughter
Jennifer
ace
Lovely candid of her.
February 1st, 2026
