warm sun by aecasey
Photo 4860

warm sun

Bitty enjoying some sun and warmth after a very cold week.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Walks @ 7 ace
Such a expression of contentment
February 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
February 1st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Aww, so comfy!
February 1st, 2026  
ruth
great cat pic, i can almost feel her cudly fur, and hear that purrrr
February 1st, 2026  
