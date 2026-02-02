Sign up
Photo 4863
move along
Cattle drive today. Both granddaughters came along to help. The oldest got to ride, while the youngest rode in the side-by-side with me or on the 4-wheeler with her dad.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4856
4857
4858
4859
4860
4861
4862
4863
Tags
cattle
,
horse
,
bw
,
cowgirl
,
april-granddaughter
