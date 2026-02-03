Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4864
Apple in the wind
Chris and Apple had to hurry to get in front of the steers as they came down the hill.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5313
photos
198
followers
159
following
1332% complete
View this month »
4857
4858
4859
4860
4861
4862
4863
4864
Latest from all albums
4859
4860
4861
4862
448
4863
449
4864
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd February 2026 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
cowboy
,
bw
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
git-a-long little doggies (dogies?)!
February 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close