Previous
Photo 4866
wire and bokeh
Setting sun and barbed wire.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5316
photos
198
followers
158
following
1333% complete
4859
4860
4861
4862
4863
4864
4865
4866
4862
448
4863
449
4864
4865
450
4866
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th February 2026 6:07pm
fence
bokeh
wire
bw
for2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous image.
February 8th, 2026
