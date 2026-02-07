Previous
feather by aecasey
Photo 4868

feather

Another feather from my walk. Also using the two extension tubes on the macro lens. I always think extremely close macros make abstracts. But this is pretty recognizable, so maybe not.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1333% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 8th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely softness
February 8th, 2026  
