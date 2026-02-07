Sign up
Previous
Photo 4868
feather
Another feather from my walk. Also using the two extension tubes on the macro lens. I always think extremely close macros make abstracts. But this is pretty recognizable, so maybe not.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5318
photos
198
followers
158
following
1333% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th February 2026 1:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
feather
,
bw
,
for2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 8th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
lovely softness
February 8th, 2026
