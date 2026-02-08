Previous
photo bomber by aecasey
photo bomber

Honestly! I finally gave up trying to get any photos because Harold would not stay out of the frame. With the extension tubes on, I just started seeing what I could get of his face. Mostly I got whiskers, but I did get one with his nose and mouth.
gloria jones ace
Super close up
