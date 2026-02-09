Sign up
Photo 4870
spin
Thought I might try some ICM. My intention was the electrical poles along the road. Instead, I got a rather fun spin on this pine tree with it's base covered in blown corn stalks.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5320
photos
198
followers
158
following
1334% complete
View this month »
Canon EOS 90D
8th February 2026 6:13pm
Tags
tree
,
bw
,
icm
,
for2026
