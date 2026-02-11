Sign up
Photo 4872
Brutus
Love his happy tail ... one of the tuxedo cats.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5337
photos
198
followers
157
following
1338% complete
View this month »
4877
4878
4879
4880
4881
4882
4883
4884
4879
4880
452
4881
453
4882
4883
4884
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th February 2026 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
bw
,
april-pets
,
for2026
