Photo 4872
sister
She is one of the predominately white calicos. Rather shy, but sweet.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
cat
,
bw
,
calico
,
april-pets
,
for2026
haskar
ace
Cute.
February 22nd, 2026
